$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Forbes Kia Bridgewater
902-543-9542
2012 Kia Rondo
2012 Kia Rondo
Location
Forbes Kia Bridgewater
15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2
902-543-9542
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
128,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8290527
- Stock #: U1181A
- VIN: KNAHH8A63C7373748
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # U1181A
- Mileage 128,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive
5 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Forbes Kia Bridgewater
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Forbes Kia Bridgewater
15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2