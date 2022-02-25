Menu
2012 Toyota Corolla

144,042 KM

Details Features

$6,977

+ tax & licensing
Forbes Kia Bridgewater

902-543-9542

Location

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2

902-543-9542

144,042KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8290521
  • Stock #: 120015
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE0CC843893

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 120015
  • Mileage 144,042 KM

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
Automatic

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2

