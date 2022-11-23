Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Escape

159,642 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bridgewater Mazda

877-530-9666

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Escape

SEL

Location

Bridgewater Mazda

15230 Nova Scotia Trunk 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X5

877-530-9666

  1. 9406672
  2. 9406672
  3. 9406672
  4. 9406672
  5. 9406672
  6. 9406672
  7. 9406672
  8. 9406672
  9. 9406672
  10. 9406672
  11. 9406672
  12. 9406672
  13. 9406672
  14. 9406672
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

159,642KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9406672
  • VIN: 1FMCU9H96DUC38826

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 159,642 KM

Vehicle Description

Price based on Dealer securing financing for you. Cash buyers revert to original price.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bridgewater Mazda

2014 Chevrolet Camar...
 10,274 KM
$54,995 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda CX-5 GS
 83,000 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2012 Mercedes-Benz C...
 39,859 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bridgewater Mazda

Bridgewater Mazda

Bridgewater Mazda

15230 Nova Scotia Trunk 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X5

Call Dealer

877-530-XXXX

(click to show)

877-530-9666

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory