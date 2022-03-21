2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 8 3 , 6 7 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8868299

8868299 Stock #: 22106A

22106A VIN: 5XYZUDLA0DG120288

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 22106A

Mileage 183,670 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.