Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Volkswagen Touareg

290,050 KM

Details Description

$14,493

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,493

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-543-3344

Contact Seller
2013 Volkswagen Touareg

2013 Volkswagen Touareg

TOUAREG TDI

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Volkswagen Touareg

TOUAREG TDI

Location

Steele Auto Group

15109 Highway 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X4

902-543-3344

  1. 5869263
  2. 5869263
  3. 5869263
  4. 5869263
  5. 5869263
  6. 5869263
  7. 5869263
  8. 5869263
  9. 5869263
  10. 5869263
  11. 5869263
  12. 5869263
  13. 5869263
  14. 5869263
  15. 5869263
  16. 5869263
  17. 5869263
  18. 5869263
  19. 5869263
  20. 5869263
  21. 5869263
  22. 5869263
  23. 5869263
  24. 5869263
  25. 5869263
  26. 5869263
  27. 5869263
  28. 5869263
  29. 5869263
  30. 5869263
  31. 5869263
  32. 5869263
  33. 5869263
  34. 5869263
  35. 5869263
  36. 5869263
  37. 5869263
  38. 5869263
  39. 5869263
  40. 5869263
  41. 5869263
  42. 5869263
  43. 5869263
  44. 5869263
  45. 5869263
  46. 5869263
  47. 5869263
  48. 5869263
  49. 5869263
  50. 5869263
Contact Seller

$14,493

+ taxes & licensing

290,050KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5869263
  • Stock #: U0656A
  • VIN: WVGEP9BP8DD010656

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # U0656A
  • Mileage 290,050 KM

Vehicle Description

-One Owner-Dealer Maintained-New Tires-Clean Carfax-In-Demand TDI ModelRemember, the best deals on the South Shore are at Bridgewater Volkswagen.Call today (902) 543-3344 or visit us at 15109 Highway 3 in Hebbville!Get approved today with any credit situation at:https://www.steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6184

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2016 Volkswagen Tigu...
 65,830 KM
$19,990 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Explorer S...
 18,875 KM
$43,990 + tax & lic
2017 Audi A4 Progres...
 63,991 KM
$31,990 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Bridgewater Volkswagen

15109 Highway 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X4

Call Dealer

902-543-XXXX

(click to show)

902-543-3344

Alternate Numbers
888-622-6289
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory