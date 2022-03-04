2014 Dodge Journey

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 7 , 2 7 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8643494

8643494 Stock #: 22118A

22118A VIN: 3C4PDCCG4ET232589

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 22118A

Mileage 87,276 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Additional Features n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.