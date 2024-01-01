Menu
2014 Jeep Wrangler

162,515 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED SPORT

2014 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED SPORT

Location

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2

902-543-9542

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
162,515KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4BJWDG0EL321283

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 162,515 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2

902-543-XXXX

902-543-9542

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

902-543-9542

2014 Jeep Wrangler