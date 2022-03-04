$14,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Subaru Forester
2.5i
119,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8564252
- VIN: jf2sjcac2eg411853
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 119,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Price based on Dealer securing financing for you. Cash buyers revert to original price.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
6 Speed Manual
AWD
