2014 Volkswagen Jetta

253,412 KM

Details Description

$7,993

+ tax & licensing
$7,993

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-543-3344

Sedan COMFRTLINE 2.0 TDI 140HP 6SPD DSG AUTO W/TIPTRONIC

Sedan COMFRTLINE 2.0 TDI 140HP 6SPD DSG AUTO W/TIPTRONIC

Location

Steele Auto Group

15109 Highway 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X4

902-543-3344

$7,993

+ taxes & licensing

253,412KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5869251
  • Stock #: U6754A
  • VIN: 3VWDL7AJ6EM356754

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # U6754A
  • Mileage 253,412 KM

Vehicle Description

-One Owner-In Demand TDI | Diesel-Freshly Reconditioned and in amazing shape!Remember, the best deals on the South Shore are at Bridgewater Volkswagen.Call today (902) 543-3344 or visit us at 15109 Highway 3 in Hebbville!Get approved today with any credit situation at:https://www.steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6184

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Bridgewater Volkswagen

15109 Highway 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X4

902-543-XXXX

902-543-3344

