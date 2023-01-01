$CALL+ tax & licensing
Forbes Kia Bridgewater
902-543-9542
2015 Jeep Cherokee
North
15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2
145,804KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10160205
- Stock #: U1228A
- VIN: 1C4PJMCS6FW708663
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 145,804 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2