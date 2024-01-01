Menu
2015 Mazda MAZDA3

149,583 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
GS

Location

Bridgewater Mazda

15230 Nova Scotia Trunk 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X5

877-530-9666

149,583KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MZBM1L74FM229828

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 149,583 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Traded

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Dual Air Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bridgewater Mazda

Bridgewater Mazda

15230 Nova Scotia Trunk 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X5

