$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
Location
Bridgewater Mazda
15230 Nova Scotia Trunk 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X5
877-530-9666
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
149,583KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MZBM1L74FM229828
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 149,583 KM
Vehicle Description
Just Traded
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
SECURITY ALARM
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Dual Air Controls
Bridgewater Mazda
15230 Nova Scotia Trunk 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X5
2015 Mazda MAZDA3