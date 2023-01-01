$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan
Location
15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
147,191KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10487994
- Stock #: U1236
- VIN: WVGJV7AX8FW513069
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 147,191 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
