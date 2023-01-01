Menu
2016 Ford Escape

202,683 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

902-543-9542

2016 Ford Escape

2016 Ford Escape

SE

2016 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2

902-543-9542

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

202,683KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9996737
  • Stock #: 23121A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX1GUA86619

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 202,683 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Buy From Home Available

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2

902-543-9542

