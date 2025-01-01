Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Kia Forte

179,792 KM

Details Features

$8,977

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Kia Forte

2.0L EX

Watch This Vehicle
12776750

2016 Kia Forte

2.0L EX

Location

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2

902-543-9542

  1. 12776750
  2. 12776750
  3. 12776750
  4. 12776750
  5. 12776750
  6. 12776750
  7. 12776750
  8. 12776750
  9. 12776750
  10. 12776750
  11. 12776750
  12. 12776750
Contact Seller

$8,977

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
179,792KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNAFX4A84G5526501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 179,792 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Forbes Kia Bridgewater

Used 2016 Kia Forte 2.0L EX for sale in Hebbville, NS
2016 Kia Forte 2.0L EX 179,792 KM $8,977 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Kia Seltos LX for sale in Hebbville, NS
2024 Kia Seltos LX 24,116 KM $25,950 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line Select for sale in Hebbville, NS
2023 Ford Escape ST-Line Select 9,000 KM $32,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Forbes Kia Bridgewater

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Forbes Kia Bridgewater

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2

Call Dealer

902-543-XXXX

(click to show)

902-543-9542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,977

+ taxes & licensing>

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

902-543-9542

2016 Kia Forte