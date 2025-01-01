$8,977+ taxes & licensing
2016 Kia Forte
2.0L EX
Location
Forbes Kia Bridgewater
15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2
902-543-9542
Used
179,792KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNAFX4A84G5526501
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 179,792 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
