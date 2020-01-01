2016 Nissan Rogue

LOCATED AT

Bridgewater VW

15109 Highway 3

Hebbville B4V-6X4

(902) 543-3344

1 (888) 622-6289



An awesome SUV with lots to offer, this Rogue was kept in amazing condition and looks fresh as can be! Heated seats, tons of features, not something you want to overlook!Don't wait any longer or it'll be too late! Come over have a chat, and check out your new to you Nissan Rogue in person!



Remember, the best deals on the South Shore are at Bridgewater Volkswagen. Call today (902) 543-3344 or visit us at 15109 Highway 3 in Hebbville!



Would you like to be pre-approved for financing on this vehicle? Start now! You can begin your pre-application by visiting our website at https://www.bridgewatervolkswagen.com/en/apply-for...



Check us out online at:



- www.bridgewatervolkswagen.com - - www.facebook.com/bridgewatervw - - www.instagram.com/bridgewater.vw - - www.twitter.com/bridgewatervw -



Warranty is Available.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.