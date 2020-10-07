Menu
2016 Volkswagen Golf

79,765 KM

$14,791

+ tax & licensing
$14,791

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-543-3344

2016 Volkswagen Golf

2016 Volkswagen Golf

TRENDLINE

2016 Volkswagen Golf

TRENDLINE

Steele Auto Group

15109 Highway 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X4

902-543-3344

$14,791

+ taxes & licensing

79,765KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5869242
  • Stock #: U9613A
  • VIN: 3VW217AU6GM049613

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # U9613A
  • Mileage 79,765 KM

Vehicle Description

-Dealer Maintained-New Tires-New Brakes-Single Owner-Clean CarfaxRemember, the best deals on the South Shore are at Bridgewater Volkswagen.Call today (902) 543-3344 or visit us at 15109 Highway 3 in Hebbville!Get approved today with any credit situation at:https://www.steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6184

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Bridgewater Volkswagen

15109 Highway 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X4

