Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Hyundai Tucson

148,503 KM

Details Features

$11,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Watch This Vehicle
12302741

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Location

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2

902-543-9542

Contact Seller

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
148,503KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J23A4XHU360362

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 148,503 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Forbes Kia Bridgewater

Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson for sale in Hebbville, NS
2017 Hyundai Tucson 148,503 KM $11,950 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Kia Seltos LX for sale in Hebbville, NS
2025 Kia Seltos LX 7,467 KM $25,950 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Sportage X-Line for sale in Hebbville, NS
2023 Kia Sportage X-Line 53,785 KM $30,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Forbes Kia Bridgewater

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Forbes Kia Bridgewater

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2

Call Dealer

902-543-XXXX

(click to show)

902-543-9542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

902-543-9542

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Tucson