2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

127,194 KM

Details Features

$24,450

+ tax & licensing
Limited

12026869

Limited

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2

902-543-9542

Used
127,194KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJFBG5HC929306

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 127,194 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2

