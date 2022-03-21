Menu
2017 Kia Soul

72,559 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

902-543-9542

2017 Kia Soul

2017 Kia Soul

2017 Kia Soul

Location

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2

902-543-9542

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

72,559KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8697329
  • Stock #: U1190
  • VIN: KNDJP3A59H7441107

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 72,559 KM

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2

