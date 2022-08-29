$CALL+ tax & licensing
Bridgewater Mazda
877-530-9666
2017 Mazda CX-5
2017 Mazda CX-5
GS
Location
Bridgewater Mazda
15230 Nova Scotia Trunk 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X5
877-530-9666
83,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9275866
- VIN: JM3KFBCL5H0101448
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 83,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Price based on Dealer securing financing for you. Cash buyers revert to original price.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Sunroof
tinted windows
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Entry
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
AWD
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
Bridgewater Mazda
15230 Nova Scotia Trunk 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X5