AS IS, WHERE IS, CASH SALE NO MVI

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

270,000 KM

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Bridgewater Mazda

15230 Nova Scotia Trunk 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X5

877-530-9666

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

270,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MZBN1U76HM133617

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 270,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AS IS, WHERE IS, CASH SALE

NO MVI

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Split Folder Rear Seats

Additional Features

Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

Bridgewater Mazda

Bridgewater Mazda

15230 Nova Scotia Trunk 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X5

877-530-9666

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bridgewater Mazda

877-530-9666

2017 Mazda MAZDA3