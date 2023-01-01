$5,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Mazda MAZDA3
GX
Location
Bridgewater Mazda
15230 Nova Scotia Trunk 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X5
877-530-9666
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
270,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MZBN1U76HM133617
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 270,000 KM
Vehicle Description
AS IS, WHERE IS, CASH SALE
NO MVI
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Stereo
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Seating
Split Folder Rear Seats
Additional Features
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bridgewater Mazda
15230 Nova Scotia Trunk 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X5
2017 Mazda MAZDA3