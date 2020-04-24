Menu
2017 Volkswagen Golf

Comfortline Turbo | New Tires

2017 Volkswagen Golf

Comfortline Turbo | New Tires

Location

Steele Auto Group

15109 Highway 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X4

902-543-3344

$17,991

+ taxes & licensing

  • 40,821KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4936866
  • Stock #: U7182A
  • VIN: 3VW217AU5HM067182
Exterior Colour
Deep Black Pearl
Interior Colour
Titan Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Bridgewater VW
15109 Highway 3
Hebbville B4V-6X4
(902) 543-3344
1 (888) 622-6289

-Single owner-Dealer Maintained-Clean Carproof-New Tires-Sunroof, leather, backup cam, and tons of amazing features!Remember, the best deals on the South Shore are at Bridgewater Volkswagen.

Call today (902) 543-3344 or visit us at 15109 Highway 3 in Hebbville!

Get approved today with any credit situation at:https://www.steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6184

Remainder of Factory Warranty.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Bridgewater Volkswagen

15109 Highway 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X4

