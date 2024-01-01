$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
L Manual
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
L Manual
Location
Forbes Kia Bridgewater
15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2
902-543-9542
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
89,985KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1BA5SM0J7164773
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 89,985 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Forbes Kia Bridgewater
15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2
