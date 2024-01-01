Menu
2018 Chevrolet Cruze

89,985 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Cruze

L Manual

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

L Manual

Location

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2

902-543-9542

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,985KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1BA5SM0J7164773

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 89,985 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Forbes Kia Bridgewater

15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2

902-543-9542

2018 Chevrolet Cruze