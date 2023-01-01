Menu
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

91,346 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

902-543-9542

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2

902-543-9542

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

91,346KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9756130
  • Stock #: 23097A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG2JR313830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 91,346 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2

