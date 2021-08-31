Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Mustang

37,000 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bridgewater Mazda

877-530-9666

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Mustang

2018 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium

Location

Bridgewater Mazda

15230 Nova Scotia Trunk 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X5

877-530-9666

Contact Seller

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

37,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8041483
  • VIN: 1fatp8uh5j5140702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 37,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Price based on Dealer securing financing for you. Cash buyers revert to original price.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
CD Player
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bridgewater Mazda

2013 Ford Taurus SEL
 134,000 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 LE
 50,200 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Journey SXT
 94,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bridgewater Mazda

Bridgewater Mazda

Bridgewater Mazda

15230 Nova Scotia Trunk 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X5

Call Dealer

877-530-XXXX

(click to show)

877-530-9666

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory