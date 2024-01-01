$4,397+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Kia Rio5
LX+
2018 Kia Rio5
LX+
Location
Forbes Kia Bridgewater
15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2
902-543-9542
$4,397
+ taxes & licensing
100,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3KPA25AB1JE149988
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 100,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Forbes Kia Bridgewater
2018 Kia Soul EX+ 86,506 KM $17,950 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Rio LX+ 66,590 KM $17,950 + tax & lic
2022 Kia Sportage SX 40,946 KM $33,950 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Forbes Kia Bridgewater
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Forbes Kia Bridgewater
15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2
Call Dealer
902-543-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$4,397
+ taxes & licensing
Forbes Kia Bridgewater
902-543-9542
2018 Kia Rio5