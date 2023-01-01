$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Sportage
EX
2018 Kia Sportage
EX
Location
Bridgewater Mazda
15230 Nova Scotia Trunk 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X5
877-530-9666
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
96,824KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPNCAC6J7455857
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 96,824 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST TRADED
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
tinted windows
Roof Rails
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
Split Folder Rear Seats
Additional Features
AWD
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Bridgewater Mazda
Bridgewater Mazda
15230 Nova Scotia Trunk 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X5
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bridgewater Mazda
877-530-9666
2018 Kia Sportage