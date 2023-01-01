Menu
JUST TRADED

2018 Kia Sportage

96,824 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Sportage

EX

2018 Kia Sportage

EX

Location

Bridgewater Mazda

15230 Nova Scotia Trunk 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X5

877-530-9666

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

96,824KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPNCAC6J7455857

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 96,824 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST TRADED

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Roof Rails

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

Split Folder Rear Seats

Additional Features

AWD
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

Bridgewater Mazda

Bridgewater Mazda

15230 Nova Scotia Trunk 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X5

877-530-XXXX

877-530-9666

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bridgewater Mazda

877-530-9666

2018 Kia Sportage