Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

57,293 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bridgewater Mazda

877-530-9666

Contact Seller
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

50th Anniversary Edition

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

50th Anniversary Edition

Location

Bridgewater Mazda

15230 Nova Scotia Trunk 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X5

877-530-9666

  1. 7984995
  2. 7984995
  3. 7984995
  4. 7984995
  5. 7984995
  6. 7984995
  7. 7984995
  8. 7984995
  9. 7984995
  10. 7984995
  11. 7984995
  12. 7984995
  13. 7984995
  14. 7984995
  15. 7984995
  16. 7984995
  17. 7984995
  18. 7984995
Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

57,293KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7984995
  • VIN: JM1BN1L75J1183710

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 57,293 KM

Vehicle Description

Price based on Dealer securing financing for you. Cash buyers revert to original price.

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bridgewater Mazda

2017 Mazda CX-5 GT
 51,751 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Micra S
 85,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Civic LX
 258,343 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bridgewater Mazda

Bridgewater Mazda

Bridgewater Mazda

15230 Nova Scotia Trunk 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X5

Call Dealer

877-530-XXXX

(click to show)

877-530-9666

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory