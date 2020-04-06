Menu
2018 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

Comfortline AWD Turbo

2018 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

Comfortline AWD Turbo

Steele Auto Group

15109 Highway 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X4

902-543-3344

$23,992

+ taxes & licensing

  • 29,384KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4860753
  • Stock #: U2941A
  • VIN: 3VW117AU6JM752941
Exterior Colour
Night Blue Metallic
Interior Colour
Titan Black
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Bridgewater VW
15109 Highway 3
Hebbville B4V-6X4
(902) 543-3344
1 (888) 622-6289

Heated seats, moonroof, great tires with tons of life, and ready for a new owner! This vehicle was meticulously maintained and looks like its right off the factory floor.Remember, the best deals on the South Shore are at Bridgewater Volkswagen.

Call today (902) 543-3344 or visit us at 15109 Highway 3 in Hebbville!

Get approved today with any credit situation at:https://www.steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6184

Remainder of Factory Warranty.

