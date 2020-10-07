Menu
2019 Chevrolet Cruze

41,788 KM

Details Description Features

$16,783

+ tax & licensing
$16,783

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-543-3344

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Location

Steele Auto Group

15109 Highway 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X4

902-543-3344

$16,783

+ taxes & licensing

41,788KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5869239
  Stock #: PR9580
  VIN: 3G1BE6SM1KS619580

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # PR9580
  • Mileage 41,788 KM

Vehicle Description

-Steele Certified-One Owner-Dealer MaintainedRemember, the best deals on the South Shore are at Bridgewater Volkswagen.Call today (902) 543-3344 or visit us at 15109 Highway 3 in Hebbville!Get approved today with any credit situation at:https://www.steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6184

Vehicle Features

TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE 1.4L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm) (STD)

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Bridgewater Volkswagen

15109 Highway 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X4

