$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Forbes Kia Bridgewater
902-543-9542
2019 Chevrolet Cruze
2019 Chevrolet Cruze
LT
Location
Forbes Kia Bridgewater
15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2
902-543-9542
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
67,474KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8645618
- Stock #: 2095A1
- VIN: 1G1BE5SM6K7120928
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 2095A1
- Mileage 67,474 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Forbes Kia Bridgewater
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Forbes Kia Bridgewater
15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2