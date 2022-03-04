Menu
2019 Chevrolet Cruze

67,474 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

902-543-9542

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Location

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2

902-543-9542

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

67,474KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8645618
  Stock #: 2095A1
  VIN: 1G1BE5SM6K7120928

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2095A1
  • Mileage 67,474 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2

902-543-9542

