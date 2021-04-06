Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

93,232 KM

Details Description Features

$40,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bridgewater Mazda

877-530-9666

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LD LT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LD LT

Location

Bridgewater Mazda

15230 Nova Scotia Trunk 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X5

877-530-9666

  1. 6826196
  2. 6826196
  3. 6826196
  4. 6826196
  5. 6826196
  6. 6826196
  7. 6826196
  8. 6826196
  9. 6826196
  10. 6826196
  11. 6826196
  12. 6826196
  13. 6826196
  14. 6826196
  15. 6826196
  16. 6826196
  17. 6826196
  18. 6826196
  19. 6826196
Contact Seller

$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

93,232KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6826196
  • VIN: 2GCVKPEC5K1167327

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 93,232 KM

Vehicle Description

Price based on Dealer securing financing for you. Cash buyers revert to original price.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bridgewater Mazda

2020 Dodge Durango GT
 28,000 KM
$45,900 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Sentra 1...
 57,464 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GT...
 73,300 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bridgewater Mazda

Bridgewater Mazda

Bridgewater Mazda

15230 Nova Scotia Trunk 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X5

Call Dealer

877-530-XXXX

(click to show)

877-530-9666

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory