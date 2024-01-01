Menu
2019 Kia Forte

130,439 KM

Details Features

$15,950

+ tax & licensing
Location

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2

902-543-9542

Used
130,439KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPF54AD1KE122042

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 24111A
  • Mileage 130,439 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2

