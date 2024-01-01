Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Kia Sorento

65,469 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Kia Sorento

3.3L SXL

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Sorento

3.3L SXL

Location

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2

902-543-9542

  1. 11497811
  2. 11497811
  3. 11497811
  4. 11497811
  5. 11497811
  6. 11497811
  7. 11497811
  8. 11497811
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
65,469KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYPKDA55KG494296

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,469 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Forbes Kia Bridgewater

Used 2019 Kia Forte EX for sale in Hebbville, NS
2019 Kia Forte EX 130,439 KM $15,950 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Kia Sorento 2.4L LX for sale in Hebbville, NS
2017 Kia Sorento 2.4L LX 109,451 KM $15,977 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Forte5 EX for sale in Hebbville, NS
2021 Kia Forte5 EX 33,408 KM $21,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Forbes Kia Bridgewater

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Forbes Kia Bridgewater

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2

Call Dealer

902-543-XXXX

(click to show)

902-543-9542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

902-543-9542

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Sorento