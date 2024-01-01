$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Kia Sorento
3.3L SXL
2019 Kia Sorento
3.3L SXL
Location
Forbes Kia Bridgewater
15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2
902-543-9542
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
65,469KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5XYPKDA55KG494296
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 65,469 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Forbes Kia Bridgewater
2019 Kia Forte EX 130,439 KM $15,950 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Sorento 2.4L LX 109,451 KM $15,977 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Forte5 EX 33,408 KM $21,950 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Forbes Kia Bridgewater
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Forbes Kia Bridgewater
15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2
Call Dealer
902-543-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Forbes Kia Bridgewater
902-543-9542
2019 Kia Sorento