2019 Subaru Forester
2.5i Sport
127,589KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9591793
- VIN: JF2SKEKC3KH554873
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 127,589 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
tinted windows
Roof Rails
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
rear air
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Entry
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
Dual Air Controls
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
