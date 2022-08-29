$39,950+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota 4Runner
SR5
Forbes Kia Bridgewater
15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2
902-543-9542
67,820KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: 23048A
- VIN: JTEBU5JR1K5648231
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 67,820 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
5 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
