2019 Toyota 4Runner

67,820 KM

Details Features

$39,950

+ tax & licensing
$39,950

+ taxes & licensing

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

902-543-9542

2019 Toyota 4Runner

2019 Toyota 4Runner

SR5

2019 Toyota 4Runner

SR5

Location

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2

902-543-9542

$39,950

+ taxes & licensing

67,820KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9294655
  • Stock #: 23048A
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR1K5648231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 67,820 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Email Forbes Kia Bridgewater

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2

