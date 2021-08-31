Menu
2019 Toyota RAV4

50,200 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bridgewater Mazda

877-530-9666

2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE

2019 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Bridgewater Mazda

15230 Nova Scotia Trunk 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X5

877-530-9666

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

50,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8040568
  • VIN: 2T3B1RFV0KW012788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 50,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Price based on Dealer securing financing for you. Cash buyers revert to original price.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

