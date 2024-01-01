$19,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Volkswagen Golf
Sportwagen 1.8 TSI Comfortline
2019 Volkswagen Golf
Sportwagen 1.8 TSI Comfortline
Location
Bridgewater Mazda
15230 Nova Scotia Trunk 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X5
877-530-9666
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
30,061KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3VW117AU0KM512480
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 30,061 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Price based on Dealer securing financing for you. Cash buyers revert to original price.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bridgewater Mazda
2022 Mazda Miata MX-5 GS 10,221 KM $37,995 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Mustang GT 57,129 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda CX-5 GS 55,512 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Bridgewater Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bridgewater Mazda
15230 Nova Scotia Trunk 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X5
Call Dealer
877-530-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bridgewater Mazda
877-530-9666
2019 Volkswagen Golf