<p><span style=font-size:24px><strong>Price based on Dealer securing financing for you. Cash buyers revert to original price.</strong></span></p>

2019 Volkswagen Golf

30,061 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen 1.8 TSI Comfortline

2019 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen 1.8 TSI Comfortline

Location

Bridgewater Mazda

15230 Nova Scotia Trunk 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X5

877-530-9666

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

30,061KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VW117AU0KM512480

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 30,061 KM

Vehicle Description

Price based on Dealer securing financing for you. Cash buyers revert to original price.

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Cruise Control
Tachometer

Power Steering

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

AWD
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bridgewater Mazda

Bridgewater Mazda

15230 Nova Scotia Trunk 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X5

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bridgewater Mazda

877-530-9666

2019 Volkswagen Golf