Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-size:24px><strong>Price based on Dealer securing financing for you. Cash buyers revert to original price.</strong></span></p>

2020 Honda CR-V

163,286 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Honda CR-V

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Honda CR-V

Sport

Location

Bridgewater Mazda

15230 Nova Scotia Trunk 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X5

877-530-9666

  1. 11546283
  2. 11546283
  3. 11546283
  4. 11546283
  5. 11546283
  6. 11546283
  7. 11546283
  8. 11546283
  9. 11546283
  10. 11546283
  11. 11546283
  12. 11546283
  13. 11546283
  14. 11546283
  15. 11546283
  16. 11546283
  17. 11546283
  18. 11546283
  19. 11546283
  20. 11546283
  21. 11546283
  22. 11546283
  23. 11546283
Contact Seller

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
163,286KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H43LH228610

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 163,286 KM

Vehicle Description

Price based on Dealer securing financing for you. Cash buyers revert to original price.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
tinted windows

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
Dual Air Controls
Extended Mirrors
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bridgewater Mazda

Used 2020 Honda CR-V Sport for sale in Hebbville, NS
2020 Honda CR-V Sport 163,286 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mazda CX-5 GS for sale in Hebbville, NS
2020 Mazda CX-5 GS 50,067 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe ESSENTIAL for sale in Hebbville, NS
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe ESSENTIAL 100,508 KM $19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bridgewater Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bridgewater Mazda

Bridgewater Mazda

15230 Nova Scotia Trunk 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X5

Call Dealer

877-530-XXXX

(click to show)

877-530-9666

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bridgewater Mazda

877-530-9666

Contact Seller
2020 Honda CR-V