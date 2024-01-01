$24,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda CR-V
Sport
2020 Honda CR-V
Sport
Location
Bridgewater Mazda
15230 Nova Scotia Trunk 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X5
877-530-9666
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
163,286KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H43LH228610
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 163,286 KM
Vehicle Description
Price based on Dealer securing financing for you. Cash buyers revert to original price.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
SECURITY ALARM
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
tinted windows
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
Dual Air Controls
Extended Mirrors
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bridgewater Mazda
15230 Nova Scotia Trunk 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X5
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bridgewater Mazda
877-530-9666
2020 Honda CR-V