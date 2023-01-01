$33,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk
Location
Bridgewater Mazda
15230 Nova Scotia Trunk 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X5
877-530-9666
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
64,522KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMBN0LD601062
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 64,522 KM
Vehicle Description
Price based on Dealer securing financing for you. Cash buyers revert to original price.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Roof Rails
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
SECURITY ALARM
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
4x4
Dual Air Controls
9 Speed Automatic
