<p><span style=font-size:24px><strong>Price based on Dealer securing financing for you. Cash buyers revert to original price.</strong></span></p>

2020 Jeep Cherokee

64,522 KM

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

2020 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Bridgewater Mazda

15230 Nova Scotia Trunk 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X5

877-530-9666

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

64,522KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMBN0LD601062

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 64,522 KM

Price based on Dealer securing financing for you. Cash buyers revert to original price.

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Roof Rails

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

4x4
Dual Air Controls
9 Speed Automatic

2020 Jeep Cherokee