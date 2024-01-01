Menu
2020 Kia Rio

91,607 KM

Details Features

$14,950

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Location

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2

902-543-9542

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
91,607KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPA25AD4LE273886

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 91,607 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Forbes Kia Bridgewater

