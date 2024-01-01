$14,950+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Rio
LX+
Location
Forbes Kia Bridgewater
15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2
902-543-9542
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
91,607KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPA25AD4LE273886
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 91,607 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
