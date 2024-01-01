Menu
2020 Kia Sorento

65,757 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Sorento

3.3L EX

2020 Kia Sorento

3.3L EX

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2

902-543-9542

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
65,757KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYPHDA55LG661286

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 65,757 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2

902-543-XXXX

902-543-9542

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

902-543-9542

2020 Kia Sorento