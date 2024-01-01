Menu
2020 Kia Soul

43,455 KM

Details Features

$20,950

+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Soul

EX

2020 Kia Soul

EX

Location

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2

902-543-9542

$20,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
43,455KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDJ33AU8L7109896

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 43,455 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2

902-543-9542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,950

+ taxes & licensing

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

902-543-9542

2020 Kia Soul