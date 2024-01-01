Menu
2020 Kia Soul

108,867 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Soul

EX

11985144

2020 Kia Soul

EX

Location

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2

902-543-9542

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
108,867KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDJ33AU9L7089867

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 23164A
  • Mileage 108,867 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

902-543-9542

2020 Kia Soul