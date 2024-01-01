$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Kia Soul
EX
2020 Kia Soul
EX
Location
Forbes Kia Bridgewater
15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2
902-543-9542
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
108,867KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KNDJ33AU9L7089867
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 23164A
- Mileage 108,867 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Forbes Kia Bridgewater
2023 Kia Soul EX+ 9,090 KM $25,950 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Sonic LT Auto 162,285 KM $9,977 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Atlas 3.6 FSI Comfortline 144,493 KM $21,950 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Forbes Kia Bridgewater
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Forbes Kia Bridgewater
15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2
Call Dealer
902-543-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Forbes Kia Bridgewater
902-543-9542
2020 Kia Soul