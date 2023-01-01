Menu
2020 Mazda MAZDA3

41,052 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bridgewater Mazda

877-530-9666

GT

Location

Bridgewater Mazda

15230 Nova Scotia Trunk 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X5

877-530-9666

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

41,052KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9615598
  • VIN: JM1BPBMM5L1150651

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 41,052 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Sunroof
rear air
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
MP3 Player
AWD
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

