2020 Mazda MAZDA3

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 1 , 0 5 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9615598

9615598 VIN: JM1BPBMM5L1150651

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Mileage 41,052 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Rear Spoiler tinted windows Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Driver Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Sliding Doors Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Compass Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Windows Sunroof Comfort rear air Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Additional Features AWD Dual Air Controls 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.