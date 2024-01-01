Menu
Awards:* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study Recent Arrival! Blue 2021 Nissan Sentra SV Apple Carplay | Android Auto | Sirus XM FWD CVT with Xtronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Bridgewater Volkswagen, Located in Bridgewater Nova Scotia.CVT with Xtronic, Charcoal Cloth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Audio System w/6 Speakers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Upgraded Cloth Seat Trim, Variably intermittent wipers.Certification Program Details: 150 Points Inspection Fresh Oil Change Free Carfax Full Detail 2 years MVI Full Tank of Gas The 150+ point inspection includes: Engine Instrumentation Interior components Pre-test drive inspections The test drive Service bay inspection Appearance Final inspection

2021 Nissan Sentra

34,136 KM

Details Description

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Nissan Sentra

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Nissan Sentra

SV

Location

Steele Auto Group

15109 Highway 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X4

902-543-3344

Contact Seller

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

34,136KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # S19836
  • Mileage 34,136 KM

Vehicle Description

Awards:* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study Recent Arrival! Blue 2021 Nissan Sentra SV Apple Carplay | Android Auto | Sirus XM FWD CVT with Xtronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Bridgewater Volkswagen, Located in Bridgewater Nova Scotia.CVT with Xtronic, Charcoal Cloth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Audio System w/6 Speakers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Upgraded Cloth Seat Trim, Variably intermittent wipers.Certification Program Details: 150 Points Inspection Fresh Oil Change Free Carfax Full Detail 2 years MVI Full Tank of Gas The 150+ point inspection includes: Engine Instrumentation Interior components Pre-test drive inspections The test drive Service bay inspection Appearance Final inspection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Bridgewater Volkswagen

15109 Highway 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X4

902-543-3344

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-543-3344

2021 Nissan Sentra