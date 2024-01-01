$22,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Sentra
SV
2021 Nissan Sentra
SV
Location
Steele Auto Group
15109 Highway 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X4
902-543-3344
$22,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # S19836
- Mileage 34,136 KM
Vehicle Description
Awards:* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study Recent Arrival! Blue 2021 Nissan Sentra SV Apple Carplay | Android Auto | Sirus XM FWD CVT with Xtronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Bridgewater Volkswagen, Located in Bridgewater Nova Scotia.CVT with Xtronic, Charcoal Cloth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Audio System w/6 Speakers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Upgraded Cloth Seat Trim, Variably intermittent wipers.Certification Program Details: 150 Points Inspection Fresh Oil Change Free Carfax Full Detail 2 years MVI Full Tank of Gas The 150+ point inspection includes: Engine Instrumentation Interior components Pre-test drive inspections The test drive Service bay inspection Appearance Final inspection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Email Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Bridgewater Volkswagen
Call Dealer
902-543-XXXX(click to show)
902-543-3344
Alternate Numbers888-622-6289
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
902-543-3344