2021 RAM 1500

13,251 KM

Details

$48,995

+ tax & licensing
$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bridgewater Mazda

877-530-9666

2021 RAM 1500

2021 RAM 1500

Classic Tradesman

2021 RAM 1500

Classic Tradesman

Location

Bridgewater Mazda

15230 Nova Scotia Trunk 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X5

877-530-9666

$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

13,251KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8564249
  VIN: 1C6RR7FG3MS503159

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 13,251 KM

Vehicle Description

Price based on Dealer securing financing for you. Cash buyers revert to original price.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Bridgewater Mazda

Bridgewater Mazda

15230 Nova Scotia Trunk 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X5

877-530-9666

