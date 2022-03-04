2021 RAM 1500

$48,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 , 2 5 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8564249

8564249 VIN: 1C6RR7FG3MS503159

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 13,251 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 CVT

