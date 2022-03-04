$48,995+ tax & licensing
$48,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bridgewater Mazda
877-530-9666
2021 RAM 1500
Classic Tradesman
Location
Bridgewater Mazda
15230 Nova Scotia Trunk 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X5
877-530-9666
13,251KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8564249
- VIN: 1C6RR7FG3MS503159
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 13,251 KM
Vehicle Description
Price based on Dealer securing financing for you. Cash buyers revert to original price.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
CVT
