Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Kia Seltos

35,295 KM

Details Features

$23,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Kia Seltos

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Kia Seltos

LX

Location

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2

902-543-9542

  1. 11298563
  2. 11298563
  3. 11298563
  4. 11298563
  5. 11298563
  6. 11298563
  7. 11298563
  8. 11298563
  9. 11298563
Contact Seller

$23,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
35,295KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDEPCAA9N7316974

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 35,295 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Forbes Kia Bridgewater

Used 2020 Kia Telluride EX for sale in Hebbville, NS
2020 Kia Telluride EX 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Kia Soul EX for sale in Hebbville, NS
2014 Kia Soul EX 92,668 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Kia Seltos X-LINE for sale in Hebbville, NS
2024 Kia Seltos X-LINE 4,817 KM $39,450 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Forbes Kia Bridgewater

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Forbes Kia Bridgewater

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2

Call Dealer

902-543-XXXX

(click to show)

902-543-9542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,950

+ taxes & licensing

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

902-543-9542

Contact Seller
2022 Kia Seltos