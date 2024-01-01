$23,950+ tax & licensing
2022 Kia Seltos
LX
Location
Forbes Kia Bridgewater
15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2
902-543-9542
$23,950
+ taxes & licensing
35,295KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDEPCAA9N7316974
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 35,295 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Remote Buying Options
Email Forbes Kia Bridgewater
Forbes Kia Bridgewater
15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2
Call Dealer
902-543-9542
2022 Kia Seltos