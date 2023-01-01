$29,995+ tax & licensing
Bridgewater Mazda
877-530-9666
2022 Mazda CX-30
GX
Location
Bridgewater Mazda
15230 Nova Scotia Trunk 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X5
877-530-9666
6,245KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9863054
- VIN: 3MVDMBB73NM437599
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 6,245 KM
Vehicle Description
Price based on Dealer securing financing for you. Cash buyers revert to original price.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
