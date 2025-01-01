Menu
2023 Kia Rio

37,858 KM

Details Features

$21,950

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Kia Rio

LX+

12813724

2023 Kia Rio

LX+

Location

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2

902-543-9542

$21,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
37,858KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPA25AD0PE624993

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 37,858 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

2023 Kia Rio